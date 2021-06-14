3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The future of travel is nearly here

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paging George Jetson: Your ride is here.

The future of travel is nearly here, whether you want to do some sight-seeing in space or just want a ride from Point A to Point B on a flying bus. Spoiler alert: Riding the bus costs about $28 million less.

Brad Spakowitz talks about these and also shows us the world’s tiniest thermometer and what last week’s solar eclipse looked like from space.

And he did it all in just 3 Brilliant Minutes.

