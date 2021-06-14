2021 Fire over the Fox to be scaled down compared to previous years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s Fire over the Fox on the Fourth of July is a go, but organizers say the event won’t include as many activities as previous years.

The downtown event in Green Bay will not only have fireworks, but some entertainment options which will follow protocols given by the Centers of Disease and Prevention Center (CDC).

According to organizers, the scaled down event is due to the time necessary to plan large events, as well as the timing of recent announcements from the CDC regarding the loosening of outdoor event restrictions. Planning was also delayed due to event organizers and city departments working through COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this year, the event, which is typically a daylong celebration and includes veteran salutes, patriotic ceremonies and rides in addition to food, drinks, and fireworks, was originally planned to be a fireworks-only event.

As Action 2 News reported last year, the event was canceled in 2020.

Fire over the Fox will cause the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close at 4 p.m. on July 4.

Although there won’t be play or entertainment areas for kids, organizers say a stage of live music from 5 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. in Leicht Memorial Park.

In addition, there will be several food trucks, and a beverage tent.

Fireworks will begin at about 9:45 p.m., with programmed music playing on WIXX.

Anyone attending the fireworks will be able to buy tickets for VIP seating in Leicht Park along the river.

Tickets cost $10, and are available now for purchase. CLICK HERE to do so. They can also be bought in-person at Festival Foods locations in Green Bay, De Pere and Suamico starting this Thursday.

Brian Johnson, the executive director of On Broadway, Inc., says they recognize the 2021 event won’t be the same as past years.

“We hope it provides an opportunity for our community to reflect on the meaning of this special holiday while spending time with family and friends to celebrate the resiliency of our community in 2020. We look forward to planning a fully programmed event in 2022, given enough time to properly coordinate all of the complex pieces required for such a large-scale community event,” said Johnson.

Additional information regarding activities from neighboring businesses will be released at a later time.

On Broadway, Inc. provides event management responsibilities for the show after taking over the ownership in 2018, but partners with the City of Green Bay when finalizing event plans.

