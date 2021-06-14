Advertisement

2021 Children’s Wisconsin Celebrity Golf Invitational aims to raise $165k

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers and Brewers players, as well as current and former Badgers, participated in the 33rd annual Children’s Wisconsin Celebrity Golf Invitational Monday.

The event was held at Butte Des Morts Country Club in Appleton.

All funds raised Monday will specifically be for the children’s hospital Fox Valley location, as well as clinics in Neenah, Appleton and De Pere.

“They’ll all stay here, and we have plans to really expand the services that we offer, expand the region, so families can get the service they need here, and they don’t always have to travel to Milwaukee,” said Christine Baranoucky of Children’s Hospital.

Since the event started more than three decades ago, it has raised more than $4 million.

The goal for Monday’s event was $165,000.

