Yelich propels Brewers to win over Pirates, 7-4

Christian Yelich hits a three-run double in fourth inning
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs the bases after he hits a solo home run during a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs the bases after he hits a solo home run during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The Brewers won 9-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 22 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead. Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season. Omar Narvaez also had two hits, RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.

