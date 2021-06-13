WIU revives student teaching at Wisconsin tribal schools

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - Western Illinois University (WIU( is giving students a chance to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools in Wisconsin.

In a news release, the school says that beginning in the fall, students can take part in what’s called the Tribal School Teaching Program.

One student has already been selected to participate in the 16-week program and others are encouraged to apply.

The program is similar to one the school had in the 1970s and 1980s in which students completed their student teaching in Montana.

According to the University, the program will allow students to experience teaching at each of the three facilities, identified as the Indian Community School in Franklin, the Menominee Tribal School in Neopit, and in the Oneida Nation School System.

University officials went on to say in the release that the program will allow students to spend time at all three facilities during the fall semester - four weeks each at the Menominee Tribal School and Indian Community School, and eight weeks at the Oneida Nation school.

