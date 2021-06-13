Advertisement

WIU revives student teaching at Wisconsin tribal schools

By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - Western Illinois University (WIU( is giving students a chance to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools in Wisconsin.

In a news release, the school says that beginning in the fall, students can take part in what’s called the Tribal School Teaching Program.

One student has already been selected to participate in the 16-week program and others are encouraged to apply.

The program is similar to one the school had in the 1970s and 1980s in which students completed their student teaching in Montana.

According to the University, the program will allow students to experience teaching at each of the three facilities, identified as the Indian Community School in Franklin, the Menominee Tribal School in Neopit, and in the Oneida Nation School System.

University officials went on to say in the release that the program will allow students to spend time at all three facilities during the fall semester - four weeks each at the Menominee Tribal School and Indian Community School, and eight weeks at the Oneida Nation school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Sheriff: Suamico man killed in fiery Marinette County crash
Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Neenah man killed in crash near Clayton Park

Latest News

At a Juneteenth event in Appleton, a local artist was selling her work.
Juneteenth celebration held in Appleton, offers free COVID-19 vaccinations
Organizers happy with turnout for 2021 Walleye Weekend
Organizers happy with turnout for 2021 Walleye Weekend
UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19...
UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19 vaccination goal
Juneteenth celebrated in Appleton, volunteers help more people receive COVID-19 vaccine
Juneteenth celebrated in Appleton, volunteers help more people receive COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview...
UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19 vaccination goal