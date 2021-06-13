QUIET START TO THE DAY...STRONG STORMS ARRIVE THIS EVENING

It was a quiet start to the morning in NE Wisconsin. The first half of the day, including the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from the low to upper 80s across the day and it will not feel humid. Winds will be a bit breezy but should help cool you down throughout the afternoon.

Although the day will stay dry, a round of storms will push through northern areas during the evening. Those storms could drop as far south as the Fox Cities and they could be strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail. We’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW for now, but an upgrade is possible. Check back for updates.

Temperatures for the first half of next week will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity should also stay low through Wednesday. You can expect several nights in the 50s as a result of the lower humidity! The latter half of next week is looking hotter and muggier. Highs could be back up to near 90° on Thursday, and it should be feeling rather muggy as well. There will be a chance for storms late, and they may linger into Friday. Highs next weekend should be back closer to 80 degrees.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG LAKESIDE

SUNDAY: NW 10-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′ (Stronger winds arrive late)

MONDAY: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not as humid. Evening/night storms... especially NORTH. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Scattered storms during the evening, then partly cloudy skies. LOW: 59

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, comfortable. Stray shower? HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, then clouds increase. Hot and more humid. Storms arrive late. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms, then sunshine returns. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. HIGH: 79

