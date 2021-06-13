Advertisement

Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving

Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Mike James...
Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Mike James during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP)- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle midway through the second quarter.

The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit in this best-of-7 series by winning two straight in Milwaukee.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets.

