Neenah man killed in crash near Clayton Park

Updated to reflect a correction issued by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office saying the collision happened on Larsen Road, not Clayton Road.

TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon near Clayton Park.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in regarding a crash between a pickup and a motorcycle at 3:06 p.m. on Larsen Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the pickup truck, identified as an 18-year-old Appleton man, was westbound on Larsen Road and attempted to make a left turn.

That’s when authorities say an eastbound motorcycle, driven by a 59-year-old Neenah man, collided with the truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was ejected, and received significant, life-threatening injuries.

Although multiple people who were at the park and at nearby homes immediately attempted to help the motorcyclist and called 911, authorities say the driver died at the scene of the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured, and is cooperating with the crash investigation.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not released the names of the drivers.

