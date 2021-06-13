Advertisement

Millions of families to begin receiving letters from IRS regarding monthly child payments

By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are in the process of being sent out to millions of Americans from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding a new child tax credit.

The IRS is sending letters to more than 36 million American families who may be eligible for monthly child payments, which are a part of the American Rescue Plan.

All eligible families will receive up to $300 a month for each qualifying child under the age of 6, and up to $250 per month for each qualifying child who is between the ages of 6 and 17.

According to the IRS, the agency will issue advance Child Tax Credit payments on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15 and December 15.

However, most families don’t need to do anything to get their payments.

The IRS is urging families who haven’t filed their 2020 tax return to do so as soon as possible so they can receive the payments.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Advance child Tax Credit payments.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Sheriff: Suamico man killed in fiery Marinette County crash
Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Neenah man killed in crash near Clayton Park

Latest News

At a Juneteenth event in Appleton, a local artist was selling her work.
Juneteenth celebration held in Appleton, offers free COVID-19 vaccinations
Organizers happy with turnout for 2021 Walleye Weekend
Organizers happy with turnout for 2021 Walleye Weekend
UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19...
UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19 vaccination goal
Juneteenth celebrated in Appleton, volunteers help more people receive COVID-19 vaccine
Juneteenth celebrated in Appleton, volunteers help more people receive COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview...
UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19 vaccination goal