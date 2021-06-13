Advertisement

Many charges dismissed, dropped in civil rights march clash

By Associated Press
BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) - A judge dismissed the most serious charge against a man accused of shooting a civil rights activist during a confrontation in rural Pennsylvania with a group of marchers on their way to Washington D.C. from Milwaukee last summer.

A Bedford County judge dismissed the felony aggravated assault charge and several simple assault counts against 52-year-old Terry Myers following a five-hour preliminary hearing last week.

Prosecutors withdrew a criminal mischief charge and other simple assault and reckless endangerment counts.

The judge ruled Myers should stand trial on seven other reckless endangerment charges and one harassment charge in the Aug. 24, 2020, shooting.

