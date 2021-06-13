Juneteenth celebration held in Appleton, offers free COVID-19 vaccinations

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - June 19, 1865 is recognized as the day when the last group of enslaved black people were freed. Organizers held an event in Appleton on Sunday to celebrate it and the theme centered around increasing the vaccination rate among blacks in Wisconsin.

Derius Daniels and members of his fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha were volunteering by escorting people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Representation matters, right? We need to be in the community. We need to show the community that we are here and we want to support and engage in events and activities,” said Daniels, the president of the fraternity’s Northeast Wisconsin chapter.

African Heritage Inc spent six months organizing Sunday’s Juneteenth celebration.

“If one group is not free, no one is free so this is a unity, freedom, community-fest, open to all,” Dr. Sabrina Robins, a board member of African Heritage, said. “Come learn about the different aspects of black culture.”

On June 19, 1865 the last enslaved African Americans were freed in Texas, yet President Abraham Lincoln actually ended slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. Congress later passed the 13th amendment abolishing slavery.

“Now we know that it’s good that slavery has ended and that we can celebrate that that bad stuff...is gone,” 11-year-old Kayla Meehan of Appleton said.

“I don’t know that blackness is celebrated everyday in small cities in Wisconsin, and anytime that diversity is going to be celebrated, we are going to be a part of it,” Elysabeth Meehan of Appleton said.

There was music, food, and several vendors at Jones Park selling items.

“I think this is great that they have this festival every year because more people need to know about Juneteenth and the importance of it. So every year, I do come out here and sell my artwork,” Alexsis Manns, an Appleton-based artist, said.

For 11 years, this event has been held with a theme and this year’s theme was “Get the Shot.” Through a partnership with Prevea Health, free Covid-19 vaccines were offered.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, among races and ethnicities blacks have the lowest vaccination rate with only 25% having received one dose.

“We are out there trying to increase access,” Robins said.

