Green Bay Metro Fire Department creates buzz by rescuing bees, hive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of bees on their way to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are safe after members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department came to the aid of a company hauling them and their hives Saturday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Eric Jeltema, crews were called to the parking lot of Rivera Lanes off of University Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

That’s where they found Bee Friends Farm, hauling roughly 7,000,000 bees from Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan - however, a tire on the truck had blown while on the way north.

Jeltema says a total of five firefighters were at the scene, and sprayed water from a hose in the general direction of the hives - just enough water to create a mist. He says the firefighters didn’t want to fully soak the hives.

No one wore their turnout gear during the initial call because they were far enough away, and the only equipment needed was the hose.

Although one or two people got stung, Jeltema says the injuries weren’t anything major.

What was going through his mind while at the scene?

“I was afraid of getting stung,” said Jeltema. “I also didn’t want to get too much water on there, just enough to cool it.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about 15 minutes.

However, Jeltema said crews had to return to the lot because when the tire crew showed up, the bees swarmed their equipment, and firefighters were needed to help out.

He adds the crew members did wear their turnout gear for that part of the day.

According to Jeltema, he says between his 16 years of service, and the captain’s 25 years, the department has never had a call like this.

Fire officials add the company regularly makes the trip between Michigan and Florida, saying the bees are brought north in the summer, and are then taken south in the winter.

