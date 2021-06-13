Advertisement

García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) is congratulated by Willy Adames after hitting a two-run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) is congratulated by Willy Adames after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win.

Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.

The Pirates have lost seven straight.

They were swept in back-to-back series after losing three at home against the Dodgers before heading to Milwaukee.

Brent Suter picked up the win, getting the final out in the sixth.

Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.

