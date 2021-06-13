García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win.

Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.

The Pirates have lost seven straight.

They were swept in back-to-back series after losing three at home against the Dodgers before heading to Milwaukee.

Brent Suter picked up the win, getting the final out in the sixth.

Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.