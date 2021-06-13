COOLER AND LESS HUMID START TO THE WORK WEEK

Scattered storms could track through northern areas this evening, but for the time being, any rain is still in Upper Michigan. We’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW for now, but an upgrade is possible as some storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds. We’ll continue to monitor them... it’s possible some rain makes it as far south as Appleton or Green Bay after 10pm, but the severe threat will likely be done with by that time.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s for lows as the lower humidity continues. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow through Wednesday. The humidity should also stay low through Wednesday. As a result, you can expect several nights in the 50s with the coolest night being Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A spotty PM storm is possible Monday... mainly east of Appleton. A stray shower may develop on Tuesday as well.

The second half of the week is looking hotter and muggier. Highs could be back up to near 90° on Thursday, and it should be feeling rather humid as well. There will be a chance for storms late in the day, and they may linger into Friday morning. The humidity drops again over the course of Friday... so next weekend should be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The weekend should be dry, but there looks to be a better chance for some much needed rainfall in the area early next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: N/SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms NORTH, then partly cloudy skies. LOW: 59

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. Isolated PM storm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, comfortable. Stray shower? HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, then clouds increase. Hot and more humid. Storms arrive late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms, then sunshine returns. HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Seasonable with increasing clouds. HIGH: 79

