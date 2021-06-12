Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death

The investigation also involved a statewide AMBER alert Friday night, with the child safely recovered shortly after.
One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.(WMTV)
By Caroline Peterson
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal house fire in Fort Atkinson late Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice and Fort Atkinson Police Dept. are investigating a ‘suspicious’ death and residential fire on Foster Street June 11 around 11 a.m. Authorities said they encountered ‘heavy fire conditions’ and ultimately found one deceased adult victim inside the home.

According to the DOJ, investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious and were concerned for the location and safety of a child who lived in the home. Law enforcement issued an AMBER Alert, and the child was found safely shortly after.

Authorities say all individuals in the incident were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday