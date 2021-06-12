Advertisement

Wis. Act created to formally define ‘natural cheese’

The legislation would create a formal definition of “natural cheese”
(Getty Images)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions (CURD) Act, a bipartisan legislation designed to protect cheese quality in Wisconsin, was introduced Friday by legislators.

According to a release from Rep. Ron Kind, the legislation would create a formal definition of “natural cheese” in order to keep consumers informed on the quality of cheese they are purchasing.

Rep. Ron Kind introduced the Act, stating that “we need to ensure customers have the information they need to keep purchasing the quality Wisconsin cheese families have enjoyed for generations. Especially during June Dairy Month, I’m glad to introduce legislation to address this issue and make sure Wisconsin cheese can continue to be labeled as “natural cheese.”

The term “natural cheese” is used in the dairy processing industry to differentiate cheese made with fresh milk and dairy ingredients, the release said.

Some examples of natural cheeses are:

  • Cheddar cheese
  • Swiss cheese
  • Feta cheese
  • Cream cheese
  • Havarti cheese
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Gruyere cheese
  • String cheese

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday