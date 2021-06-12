Advertisement

Walleye Weekend returns to Fond du Lac

Walleye Weekend includes musical performances on three stages (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular summer festival is back in action this weekend.

The 42nd annual Walleye Weekend Festival kicked off Friday in Fond du Lac, and has a theme this year of “Return to Tradition”.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, the event was last held in 2019, and around 55,000 people joined together in the park, and raised more than $200,000 for local organizations, causes and non-profits.

RELATED: Walleye Weekend will return to Fond du Lac in 2021

Organizers say this year, they’re hoping to reach those numbers once more.

However, they understand things may be a it different after missing out on last year’s event due to the pandemic.

New protocols are in place for safety, and some of the family-friendly events are physically distanced.

In addition, masks are encouraged for those who aren’t vaccinated.

RELATED: Reeling them in: Free clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine at Walleye Weekend

Action 2 News will be at the festival during it’s final day on Sunday, and will be speaking with event organizers who say after a year without the festival, they were just happy to be able to make the event a healthy and safe experience for all.

Attending Walleye Weekend? CLICK HERE to submit photos and videos to Action 2 News - your picture or video may be shown on-air, online, or on our social media pages.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the festival.

