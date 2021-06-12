STILL WARM... BUT MORE COMFORTABLE WITH LOW HUMIDITY

The humidity will continue to fall this evening... leading to a cooler and more comfortable night than we’ve experienced lately. Skies should stay mainly clear and we’ll be looking for mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. We’ll start the morning with mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Highs could still rise into the upper half of the 80s around the Fox Valley with lower 80s in the Northwoods and Lakeside.

Although the day will stay dry, a round of storms could push through northern areas during the evening. Those storms could drop as far south as Oshkosh or Fond du Lac... and they could be strong with gusty winds and hail. We’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW for now, but an upgrade is possible. Check back for updates.

Temperatures for the first half of next week will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity should also stay low through Wednesday. You can expect several nights in the 50s as a result of the lower humidity! The latter half of next week is looking hotter and muggier. Highs could be back up to near 90° on Thursday, and it should be feeling rather muggy as well. There will be a chance for storms late, and they may linger into Friday. Highs next weekend should be back closer to 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG LAKESIDE

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, comfortable with lower humidity. LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not as humid. Evening/night storms... especially NORTH. HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, comfortable. Stray shower? HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, then clouds increase. Hot and more humid. Storms arrive late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then sunshine returns. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.