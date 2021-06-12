Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash

By WBAY news staff
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a crash on I-41 Friday night injured two people, including a Madison woman who is being treated for serious injuries.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a crash on the northbound lanes of I-41 came in at about 9:10 p.m. Friday in the area of County Highway G in the Township of Neenah.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle involved in the crash had reportedly rolled multiple times.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 25-year-old Madison woman, was taken to ThedaCare for serious injuries. As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office did not know her condition.

In addition, her passenger, identified as a 27-year-old Oshkosh man, was also taken to a hospital for injuries, however he was treated and released from the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation and cleanup of the crash caused two of the three lanes of northbound I-41 to be closed for nearly two hours.

