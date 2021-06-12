Advertisement

Sheriff: Suamico man killed in fiery Marinette County crash

Crash
Crash(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Suamico man has died as a result of a fiery crash Friday evening in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a crash involving a tractor and a dump truck at about 8:50 p.m. on Highway 141, about half a mile south of County P.

When emergency crews arrived, authorities say they found a northbound dump truck had hit a northbound tractor, which was towing a grain drill, from behind.

As a result, the dump truck started on fire, and authorities say the driver of the dump truck died in the burning vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver has been identified as 59-year-old Randy Gawryleski of Suamico. They add he was traveling alone, and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, authorities say the driver of the tractor, as well as his passenger, identified as a male juvenile, weren’t injured during the incident.

The crash caused traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 141 to be detoured for several hours.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the roadway was cleared just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene.

According to Sheriff Jerry Sauve, this is the third fatal crash in Marinette County this year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday