Sheriff: Suamico man killed in fiery Marinette County crash

TOWN OF BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Suamico man has died as a result of a fiery crash Friday evening in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a crash involving a tractor and a dump truck at about 8:50 p.m. on Highway 141, about half a mile south of County P.

When emergency crews arrived, authorities say they found a northbound dump truck had hit a northbound tractor, which was towing a grain drill, from behind.

As a result, the dump truck started on fire, and authorities say the driver of the dump truck died in the burning vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver has been identified as 59-year-old Randy Gawryleski of Suamico. They add he was traveling alone, and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, authorities say the driver of the tractor, as well as his passenger, identified as a male juvenile, weren’t injured during the incident.

The crash caused traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 141 to be detoured for several hours.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the roadway was cleared just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene.

According to Sheriff Jerry Sauve, this is the third fatal crash in Marinette County this year.

