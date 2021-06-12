No one injured following overnight fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say no one was injured during an overnight house fire in Appleton Saturday.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 1300 block of W. Lawrence Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire on the balcony of a home.

When they arrived, crews found flames coming from the home on a second floor balcony.

Members of the Appleton Police Department were able to evacuate everyone inside before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire, which was contained to the exterior of the building.

However, officials say there was some smoke and water damage to the inside of the home.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say neighbors are helping everyone who was inside the home at the time of the incident.

