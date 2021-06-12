Advertisement

Newspaper sues former Democratic Assembly candidate

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative newspaper in northern Wisconsin has filed a libel lawsuit against a former Democratic state Assembly candidate.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Lakeland Times of Minocqua and its owner, Gregg Walker, filed suit against Kirk Bangstad in Oneida County on May 12.

The lawsuit alleges that Bangstad refused to take down Facebook posts last year in which he called Walker a crook and a misogynist and alleged the newspaper called a local business official a derogatory name for a person with cognitive delays.

Bangstad said the newspaper and Walker are trying to silence an outspoken progressive and both Walker and the newspaper are public figures, negating the libel claims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday