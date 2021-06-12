Newspaper sues former Democratic Assembly candidate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative newspaper in northern Wisconsin has filed a libel lawsuit against a former Democratic state Assembly candidate.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Lakeland Times of Minocqua and its owner, Gregg Walker, filed suit against Kirk Bangstad in Oneida County on May 12.

The lawsuit alleges that Bangstad refused to take down Facebook posts last year in which he called Walker a crook and a misogynist and alleged the newspaper called a local business official a derogatory name for a person with cognitive delays.

Bangstad said the newspaper and Walker are trying to silence an outspoken progressive and both Walker and the newspaper are public figures, negating the libel claims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.