Multiple area pools now open for the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families looking to escape the heat can now do so at multiple area pools, as facilities opened for the season Saturday.

The Resch Aquatic Center in Green Bay opened its doors Saturday afternoon, and eager swimmers started to fill the pool at 12 p.m.

However, pool officials say they will be taking 15 minute breaks each day at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to give staff time to do extra cleaning, while also allowing more people to enter the facility if it has reached capacity.

Other Green Bay pools such as the Colburn Pool and Joannes Aquatic Center are closed at this time due to short staffing.

CLICK HERE for additional information regarding the pool and aquatic centers, as well as pool admission prices and hours.

In addition, the Pollock Community Water Park opened Saturday morning in Oshkosh.

To learn more about the water park, CLICK HERE.

And, as Action 2 News has been reporting throughout the week, De Pere’s VFW Pool opened for the season Saturday afternoon after nearly 10 years in the making.

On Friday night, city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the work which has gone into building the multi-million dollar facility. CLICK HERE for more information regarding prices for pool passes.

RELATED: Community takes first dip in De Pere’s VFW Pool

RELATED: BEAT THE HEAT: De Pere’s new VFW Aquatic Facility opens June 12

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.