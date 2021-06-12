Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man described in court records as a heroin and cocaine trafficking ringleader has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Joseph Copeland, whose nickname was “Joe Millionaire,” was sentenced on Friday.

The 42-year-old was arrested in 2018 after spending a decade transporting drugs between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Six other men also were charged in the trafficking operation.

Along with the 10-year prison term, Copeland was ordered to forfeit his automobile.

Copeland’s lawyer requested that Copeland receive proper health care in prison because he has diabetes and had been shot at least four times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday