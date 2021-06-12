INTERVIEW: Neenah superintendent promises “wow factor” for students

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah school leaders and students got the shovels in the ground Thursday to start work on a new high school approved by voters in a referendum. Several schools across the district have or will receive upgrades, too.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer promises a “wow factor” for students. A task force of students, teaching staff, support staff and community members, along with the architect and contractor, had to design a school that will work for students who aren’t even born yet.

In an interview with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30, we see many pictures of the design as Dr. Pfeiffer talks about planning an innovative high school that will be around for decades, educating students in groups large and small.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.