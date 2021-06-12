Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Neenah superintendent promises “wow factor” for students

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 23 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah school leaders and students got the shovels in the ground Thursday to start work on a new high school approved by voters in a referendum. Several schools across the district have or will receive upgrades, too.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer promises a “wow factor” for students. A task force of students, teaching staff, support staff and community members, along with the architect and contractor, had to design a school that will work for students who aren’t even born yet.

In an interview with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30, we see many pictures of the design as Dr. Pfeiffer talks about planning an innovative high school that will be around for decades, educating students in groups large and small.

