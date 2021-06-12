HUMIDITY FINALLY DROPPING LATER TODAY...

As a cool front comes across the area this morning, the heat wave will lose its bite somewhat... Our highs today will drop back into the 80s today and that will carry into tomorrow. That’s not as hot as it has been lately, but temperatures will still be above normal for the middle of June. Despite, the warmth, you’ll probably notice the humidity dropping by later today... And by Sunday the humidity will be noticeably lower and much more bearable.

There is a small chance some spotty storms pop up as the cool front moves through this morning but other than that, skies will be clearing throughout the afternoon and will stay clear through tomorrow. There is a slight chance of rain Sunday night but outside of that small chance, next week looks to start out dry and not humid.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG LAKESIDE

SATURDAY: N/NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. A SLIGHT chance of a shower or storm, mainly early. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 85

TOMORROW: Mostly clear skies. Not humid. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Very warm, but not as humid. (Stray night storm?) HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a stray t’shower. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and more comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, a bit more humid. Turning windy. At night, a storm chance. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Morning thunder, then sun returns. Breezy. HIGH: 86

