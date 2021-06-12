Community takes first dip in De Pere’s VFW Pool

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been years in the making and some community members got to take the first dip in the new VFW Aquatic Center in West De Pere Friday night.

City leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate all the work that has been done to construct the $6 million facility.

The community has waited nearly 10 years for the opening of the VFW pool and kids were eager to have new activities to try.

“I am looking forward to doing the lily pads because to be honest, that’s something I’ve never really done before,” said Katie Soquet of De Pere.

“We’re going to go on the Lilly pads, but then I kind of want to go on the rock wall,” Ellie Moericke, of De Pere.

Even Mayor James Boyd couldn’t help himself from cooling off and trying the slides, despite being a bit reluctant.

“Personally, I’m not a huge water person so this will be new for me, but I think the kids are going to love the slides and all the things they can play on, so far different than a regular pool,” said Mayor Boyd.

From the kids splash pad, to shooting hoops, a must try is the drop water slide.

“When you go through the top, you’re just going straight down a little bit and then you’re going sideways again and then you just go... boom. You will go straight for some time, but your feet will hit it first,” said Peyton Chanthavong, of De Pere.

“We really like the variety of activities. I have a 4-year-old who really likes to play in this area, so we can set him down in the water so that’s been fun. I think it hits all the age groups,” said Shana Ledvina, Alder for District 1.

The aquatic center couldn’t have been done without the passing or a referendum or input from the community who helped design the facility.

Mayor Boyd says opening day couldn’t have come at a better time.

“After a year of everything that we’ve gone through you know, to have something like this that folks can look forward to this summer is exciting for everybody; not just De Pere residents, but northeastern Wisconsin.”

The pool officially opens to the public for open swim on Saturday at 1 p.m.

