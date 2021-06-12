Advertisement

Ceremony honors fallen Iola World War II veteran

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin veteran who died serving in World War II was honored Saturday for his services.

The United States government identified the remains of Private William D. Hedtke in October of 2019, after having labeled him as killed in action.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Hedtke was identified using dental and anthropological analysis.

Hedtke, originally of Iola, was a member of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, was awarded two Purple Hearts.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held in front of his family.

“His remains were not recovered. How can a death record be filed when you don’t have conclusive evidence that a person was expired, possibly a civilian or someone else, pulled his dog tags and gave them to some member of the military. Nobody will really ever know what happened,” said Lyle Mork, a member of the American Legion Sheveland - Taylor Post 14.

Hedtke didn’t have any children, and is believed to have died in Germany in 1944.

He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August of this year.

