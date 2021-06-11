Advertisement

Wisconsin teacher accused of recording undressed students gets federal plea deal

David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that David Kruchten, 38, will plead guilty to attempting to produce child pornography. He would face at least six years in prison under the deal filed Thursday.

Kruchten was originally charged in January 2020 with seven counts of attempting to produce child pornography. Eight more charges were added in August, including one count of transporting seven minors to Minnesota with the intention of creating child pornography.

Kruchten resigned as a business teacher at Madison East High School last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday