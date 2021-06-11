SCATTERED STORMS OVERNIGHT...

Scattered storms tonight... While some storms may be strong with gusty straight-line winds and hail, we certainly could use the rainfall. Unfortunately, the hit and miss nature of the storms, won’t satisfy everyone’s thirsty lawns and crops. Moderate drought conditions will likely continue across much of eastern and central Wisconsin.

As a cool front comes across the area tomorrow morning, the heat wave will lose its bite somewhat... Our weekend highs will drop back into the mid to upper 80s. That’s not as hot as it has been lately, but temperatures will still be above normal for the middle of June. Despite, the warmth, you’ll probably notice the humidity dropping a bit by late Saturday... And by Sunday the humidity will be noticeably lower and much more bearable.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG LAKESIDE

SATURDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Warm and muggy. Patchy fog. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A SLIGHT chance of a shower or storm. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Very warm, but not as humid. (Stray night storm?) HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a stray t’shower. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and more comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, a bit more humid. Turning windy. At night, a storm chance. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Morning thunder, then sun returns. Breezy. HIGH: 87

