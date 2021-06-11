Police crack down on speeding across Green Bay bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A police crackdown is underway along the busiest bridge in downtown Green Bay. People say a speeding problem along the Mason Street Bridge is making it dangerous for pedestrians.

Police stepped up traffic enforcement along the bridge Friday to catch drivers for speeding and other violations.

“The Department of Transportation has also identified the Mason Street Bridge as an area where there are increase chances for crashes that will likely result in injury,” Sgt. Mike Knetzger, Green Bay Police Department, said.

Police conducted a similar enforcement on Mason Street last month in response to excessive speeding complaints.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour, yet police data show during a four-hour span, eight officers stopped 49 cars for going at least 20 miles over that limit, including at least four vehicles traveling at more than 70 miles per hour. But those aren’t the complete numbers; police say there were times officers couldn’t stop other speeders because they were already tied up with traffic stops.

“They want to prevent what everyone wants to prevent, and that’s a significant crash that’s going to result in injury or death to somebody else,” Knetzger said.

Several people we spoke with said the city should be doing more.

“Some yield signs, cautions, that there’s children crossing. There’s an elementary school down the street. There are little kids that don’t really know anything about the traffic law,” Tyler Martinez of Green Bay said.

There’s concern that drivers drag race on the bridge, which is even more dangerous now that the neighborhood kids are out of school for the summer.

“People doing like fast speed limits going up and down the Mason Bridge at all times, it’s like a trap hazard with speed, and like you know there’s a lot of negligence in this street,” Martinez said.

Police are using a grant to pay for the crackdown. There are plans to continue the increased enforcement throughout the summer, on the bridge and possibly high-traffic intersections in the city.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.