Pink Flamingo charity softball tournament returns in July

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo Classic is back.

The 38th annual slow-pitch softball charity tournament will be held July 16, 17, and 18 at Flamingo Field at Legion Park in De Pere.

The Pink Flamingos posted the news on Facebook Friday, but didn’t release additional information on signing up. You can follow updates on their website at http://dpflamingos.com/.

The softball games were not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Pink Flamingos held a virtual fundraiser and raised $108,278.

The non-profit supports groups and organizations in the City of De Pere. It also boosts Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Action 2 News was there last summer when the Pink Flamingos surprised a local family with a donation for Children’s Hospital in their son’s game.

The Pink Flamingos also surprised Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen by donating a $1,000 check to Children’s Hospital in the names of her daughters, Brielle and Braelyn. Braelyn received treatment at Children’s Hospital after falling very ill with a respiratory illness.

