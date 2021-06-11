People completing vaccinations outnumber new vaccinations 2-to-1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported the fewest new coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths we’ve seen in weeks.

The state reports 611,534 people have ever been diagnosed in Wisconsin with the virus that causes COVID-19. That’s just 95 more than yesterday. The state says it received 135 positive tests; the difference may be explained by revisions to county numbers or test results under further review. The state is currently averaging 121 new cases per day; the rolling, 7-day average down slightly, having been 129 on Thursday. The 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive -- went down another tenth to 1.1%.

The state has just 1 recent death to report -- one that occurred in the past 30 days -- but there were also 5 older deaths reported to the state, raising the death toll to 7,206. Two of the people who died were from Brown County. Considering only deaths that occurred in the past 30 days, the state is averaging just 2 deaths per day now, down from 3 on Thursday.

As we reported yesterday, the spread of the COVID-19 virus is now considered low in 3 counties: Lincoln, Pepin and Trempealeau. The virus’s activity level is rated medium in 42 counties and remains high in 27 counties. There are no counties with a “very high” activity level.

Despite progress in reducing cases and deaths, or maybe because of it, fewer people are turning out to get vaccinated. Friday’s DHS report shows people completing their vaccination regimen outnumbered people getting their first shot 2-to-1. A difference of 13,006 people completed their vaccinations between Thursday and Friday’s reports compared to 6,442 people starting the vaccination process. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in to the state, but it continues a trend we’ve been reporting on for weeks.

The state says 43.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, a one-day jump of two-tenths of a percentage point. That’s 2,551,126 Wisconsinite. That’s out of 48.9% of the population that started the vaccination process, or 2,849,241 people. Wisconsin is still on track to reach 50% of the population at least starting their vaccinations by the end of the month. If Wisconsinites continue at this current pace, we could even reach 50% on June 22, but we know that pace has been slowing.

We can report 80% of senior adults, 65 and older, in Wisconsin are now fully vaccinated, out of 83.8% of the population that received at least one dose. Also, more than 10% of the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated just 4 weeks after kids in their age group became eligible for a first dose.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since last report)

12-15: 23.8% received a dose (+0.5)/10.4% completed (+1.5)

16-17: 34.4% received a dose (+0.2)/27.1% completed (+0.4)

18-24: 39.6% received a dose (+0.1)/33.2% completed (+0.3)

25-34: 45.3% received a dose (+0.1)/39.3% completed (+0.2)

35-44: 53.6% received a dose (+0.2)/47.6% completed (+0.3)

45-54: 55.5% received a dose (+0.1)/49.8% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 66.2% received a dose (+0.1)/60.6% completed (+0.2)

65+: 83.8% received a dose (+0.1)/80.0% completed (+0.1)

DHS numbers show 38 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Thursday morning. That’s four straight days with fewer than 50 admissions, and this may be the lowest one-day increase since May 24 (the state no longer reports metrics on weekends). By our calculations, hospital admissions fell to 39 per day, the lowest 7-day average in our records going back to September 14, 2020.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said 146 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 53 in intensive care. These are the lowest numbers in at least 10 months, which is as far back as our records go. Hospitals in the Fox Valley saw numbers fall; there are now 7 COVID-19 patients there, and none is in ICU. Northeast region hospitals had one more patient than Wednesday, with 6 patients in ICU out of 16 overall. We expect updated hospital numbers after 3:30 P.M.

We reported this week the state is restarting the “You Stop the Spread” campaign, emphasizing the need to get vaccinated to protect not only yourself but the people around you, especially children and people with health conditions who can’t get vaccinated. The state started “You Stop the Spread” early in the pandemic to promote mitigation efforts such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Health experts estimate about 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated or infected to develop herd immunity against the coronavirus, and that can change depending on variants of the virus. The state’s infectious disease specialist said having a majority of the population vaccinated not only protects others from disease but can prevent dangerous variants from emerging.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION FRIDAY

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 48.5% (+0.1) 44.3% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 43.7% (+0.1) 39.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 39.2% (+0.1) 35.6% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 64.5% (+0.1) 60.3% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 41.8% (+0.1) 37.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.0% (+0.1) 38.8% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.4% (+0.1) 40.0% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 42.4% (+0.0) 38.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.0% (+0.1) 38.0% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 45.9% (+0.2) 42.2% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 40.3% (+0.1) 37.1% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 50.3% (+0.6) 44.4% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 40.7% (+0.0) 38.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 48.0% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 35.6% (+0.1) 32.8% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 47.3% (+0.2) 42.7% (+0.3) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 41.0% (+0.1) 37.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 33.6% (+0.1) 31.5% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 46.3% (+0.1) 41.4% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 224,248 (47.3%) (+0.1) 206,281 (43.5%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 245,732 (44.7%) (+0.1) 220,281 (40.1%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,849,241 (48.9%) (+0.1) 2,551,126 (43.8%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Brown – 31,902 cases (+6) (249 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 5,838 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,406 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,989 cases (+1) (172 deaths)

Door – 2,631 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Florence - 452 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,592 cases (122 deaths)

Forest - 964 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,613 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,368 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,650 cases (+1) (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,232 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,794 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,523 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,832 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (221 deaths)

Shawano – 4,745 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,870 cases (+2) (147 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,948 cases (+2) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,212 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,348 cases (+4) (200 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

* Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

