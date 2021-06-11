Advertisement

Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point

Casandra Kozlowski
Casandra Kozlowski(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen girl considered missing and endangered was found Friday afternoon in Stevens Point.

Our Wausau sister station, WSAW-TV, reports the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department reported Casandra Kozlowski was safe.

She left her home in Juneau County on June 5 between 11 p.m. and midnight. She was with another juvenile. That second juvenile returned home, but Casandra did not. She had talked about going to Green Bay, Wausau or Stevens Point.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was last seen June 8 at a Walmart store in Lake Delton. She was seen with two men in a small gray SUV. She had been looking for a ride to Stevens Point, according to the Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Kozlowski was also seen the day before at Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells.

