Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old boy from Appleton faces charges for a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Menasha Thursday night.

Police say the boy was reported to be aggressively driving a relative’s car, then he crossed the center line of Midway Road near Opportunity Way and hit the motorcycle just after 9 o’clock.

The motorcyclist and a passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but they’re both expected to recover.

Police are referring the young driver for reckless driving and possibly other charges depending on what the investigation finds. Police don’t think alcohol was a factor, but they obtained blood samples from both the driver and motorcycle operator as a matter of procedure.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.