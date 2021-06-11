HOT WITH SPOTTY STORMS, THEN MINOR WEEKEND HEAT RELIEF

This has been the hottest start to the month of June since weather records have been first kept in the 1880s. There’s no major heat relief in today’s forecast... Our high temperatures will be back in the lower 90s this afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 70s along the lakeshore, with some 80s across the Northwoods. To no surprise, there’s also plenty of humidity to go along with today’s heat.

It’s also going to be a sunny to partly cloudy day. Look for spotty to scattered thunderstorms to develop this afternoon, with another possible round later this evening. While some storms may be strong with gusty straight-line winds and hail, we certainly could use the rainfall. Unfortunately, the hit and miss nature of the storms over the next couple days, won’t satisfy everyone’s thirsty lawns and crops. Moderate drought conditions will likely continue across much of eastern and central Wisconsin.

As a cool front comes across the area tomorrow morning, the heat wave will lose its bite somewhat... Our weekend highs will drop back into the mid to upper 80s. That’s not as hot as it has been lately, but temperatures will still be above normal for the middle of June. Despite, the warmth, you’ll probably notice the humidity dropping a bit Saturday night and into Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: SE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: N 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 91 (upper 70s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Scattered storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid, but not as hot. A SLIGHT chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Very warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and more comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and toasty warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, but not that humid. Turning windy. HIGH: 93

