HOT WITH SPOTTY STORMS, THEN MINOR WEEKEND HEAT RELIEF

This has been the hottest start to the month of June since weather records have been first kept in the 1880s. There’s no major heat relief in this afternoon’s forecast... Our high temperatures will be back in the lower 90s. Look for highs in the upper 70s along the lakeshore, with some 80s across the Northwoods. To no surprise, there’s also plenty of humidity to go along with today’s heat.

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Look for spotty to scattered thunderstorms to develop early, with another round possible later this evening or tonight. While some storms may be strong with gusty straight-line winds and hail, we certainly could use the rainfall. Unfortunately, the hit and miss nature of the storms over the next couple days, won’t satisfy everyone’s thirsty lawns and crops. Moderate drought conditions will likely continue across much of eastern and central Wisconsin.

As a cool front comes across the area tomorrow morning, the heat wave will lose its bite somewhat... Our weekend highs will drop back into the mid to upper 80s. That’s not as hot as it has been lately, but temperatures will still be above normal for the middle of June. Despite, the warmth, you’ll probably notice the humidity dropping a bit Saturday night and into Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG LAKESIDE

TODAY: SE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid. Mix of sun & clouds. Spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 (cooler lakeside)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid, but not as hot. A SLIGHT chance of a shower or storm early. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Very warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and more comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, but not that humid. Turning windy. HIGH: 91

