Fincantieri Marinette Marine announces new CEO

Dredging and blasting required for Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build and deliver larger...
Dredging and blasting required for Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build and deliver larger ships under contract with the Navy(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine is getting a new CEO.

Mark Vandroff, a retired Navy captain and former Trump national security aide, will lead the company starting July 7.

Vandroff takes the reigns from Jan Allman. Allman has been CEO of the Wisconsin shipyard since 2014.

“Our company’s continued growth afforded us an opportunity to expand our senior leadership team and to better organize to exceed our customer’s needs,” said Dario Deste, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “Jan [Allman] has done a tremendous job working with partner Lockheed Martin and the Navy on the Littoral Combat Ship and Multi-mission Surface Combatant programs, as well as helping our company secure the FFG contract. We are pleased that she has accepted a promotion and will continue to serve in her new role in our Green Bay office as FMG’s senior vice president of public affairs and community relations.”

Vandroff is being promoted from senior vice president of business development in the Fincantieri Marine Group.

Vandroff served as deputy assistant to former President Donald Trump and senior for defense policy on the National Security Council Staff.

“In this role, he served as the President’s senior White House advisor on a broad array of matters including defense capabilities, irregular and non-traditional warfare, strategic weapons, international security cooperation, military personnel, emerging defense technology, and space security,” reads a statement from Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Vandroff worked on the Abraham Accords agreements between Israel and Arab countries.

Vandroff resigned from the administration the day after the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

