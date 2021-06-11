Advertisement

Calif. student defies odds, gets 21 college acceptances, $2.4 million in scholarships

By KSBW staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - From Stanford to Yale and UCLA, Everett Alvarez High School valedictorian Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 universities and offered a whopping $2.4 million in scholarships.

But it’s Harvard he’s chosen.

Marquez Sanchez says it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to take the most rigorous course available. I also tried to volunteer a lot of activities ... I also did community service at Salvation Army, and when applying to college, I try to really look at myself to see, who I am as a person,” he said.

Experiencing senior year during a pandemic added to the challenges.

“I think many people underestimate how difficult it was,” he said. “It was difficult having Wi-Fi problems sometimes, not having help right away when you need it, learning most of it by yourself because you don’t really have a teacher.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, he knows that he wants to give back.

“My main goal is to be able to empower communities, underprivileged communities so that I’m able to increase their resources,” Marques Sanchez said.

He is now a role model to the students everywhere, said Dan Burns, superintendent of Salinas Union High School District.

“So when he goes off to Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship, he will be coming from a community where that normally doesn’t happen,” he said. ”And so he will be a great model for other students to look up to for their potential achievement, as well as they start their freshman year coming in.”

Marquez Sanchez said he is excited to start college at Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, handler Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a...
Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later
One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton