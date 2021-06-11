GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Bike to the Beat” is back this summer, and registration is now open. Fox Communities Credit Union puts on this event as part of the Mile of Music.

You choose from several routes on Saturday, August 7, that feature live music from the artists at the festival. The routes start near Kimberly High School or The Abbey bar in De Pere.

“What’s unique about this event is that it’s held as the same weekend as Mile of Music, and so along all the stops along the route you not only get great food and drinks but you get to listen to original music from artists that are in town for Mile of Music,” Heather Wessley, community engagement manager, said.

The website to sign up is biketothebeat.com.

Registration fees are donated to the Fox Care Foundation, which gives grants to non-profits aiming to alleviate homelessness, food insecurity, or support the arts.

We’re told hundreds of people signed up on the first morning Friday. There is a cap, so if you’re interested, now is the time.

“We have people that have dusted off their bike, and they haven’t ridden it in 20 years. They come, grab their friends just because it’s such a fun atmosphere, and they have a really great time with it. But then we also have really great experienced riders that are into it and want to do the full 57 miles,” Wessley said.

There’s also a virtual option with the same routes if you’d rather participate on a different day but still help local people.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.