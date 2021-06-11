Advertisement

Airline announces special flights for Packers-Vikings games

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans will be able to hop on a nonstop flight to Minneapolis to see the Green and Gold take on the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Sun Country Airlines will offer special flights between Austin Straubel International Airport and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

The Packers and Vikings meet twice this season. Green Bay plays in Minneapolis on Sunday Nov. 21. The Vikings come to Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Here are the flight details:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021: Noon Game in Minneapolis

• Outbound nonstop flight #700, from GRB to MSP, leaving GRB at 7:00 a.m. and arriving in Minneapolis at 8:15 a.m. CST

• Return nonstop flight #699 from MSP to GRB, leaving MSP at 8:30 p.m. and arriving in Green Bay at 9:40 p.m. CST

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: 7:20 p.m. Night Game in Green Bay

• Outbound nonstop flight #699 from MSP to GRB, leaving at noon and arriving in Green Bay at 1:10 p.m. CST

• Return nonstop flight #700 from GRB to MSP, leaving at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, arriving in Minneapolis at 1:45 a.m. CST

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

