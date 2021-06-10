Groundbreaking held on new Neenah high school

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - After the community approved a referendum last year, construction of a new Neenah high school is now underway in Fox Crossing.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday afternoon at the site near Highway II and North Clayton Avenue.

What looks like a dust bowl right now will soon match renderings on display featuring a new facility exceeding $114 million.

Neenah parent Michelle Dunning said, “The kids are going to have a great space to learn, the teachers will have a great space to work. It’s just so amazing for the whole community.”

The project was approved through the passing of a referendum in April of 2020 after a previous, slightly larger referendum failed.

“When the new plan came around for a new high school, we knew it was the right choice for Neenah, that it was going to be a draw for not only our own students but other people in surrounding areas that may choose to come to Neenah,” said parent Nikki Winieki.

The building project is also the first for the district since 1995 when an addition was added to the current high school. The school will be used to teach 5th through 8th grade students once this construction is done.

“It’s about 500,000 square feet. There’s going to be technology-rich environments, flexible environments, really state-of-the-art technology tech ed areas. We’ll have a hydroponics lab,” said Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer.

The construction of a new high school is also expected to spur growth across the west side of Fox Crossing, which has already benefited from the redesign of a nearby interchange at Interstate 41 and Highway 441/10.

Village President Dale Youngquist added, “It’s going to lead to a lot of development out in this area housing-wise in the Town of Clayton, Town of Neenah, are both going to see growth, and hopefully Fox Crossing will see some growth.”

The new school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

