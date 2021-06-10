Advertisement

Groundbreaking held on new Neenah high school

By Jason Zimmerman
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - After the community approved a referendum last year, construction of a new Neenah high school is now underway in Fox Crossing.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday afternoon at the site near Highway II and North Clayton Avenue.

What looks like a dust bowl right now will soon match renderings on display featuring a new facility exceeding $114 million.

Neenah parent Michelle Dunning said, “The kids are going to have a great space to learn, the teachers will have a great space to work. It’s just so amazing for the whole community.”

The project was approved through the passing of a referendum in April of 2020 after a previous, slightly larger referendum failed.

“When the new plan came around for a new high school, we knew it was the right choice for Neenah, that it was going to be a draw for not only our own students but other people in surrounding areas that may choose to come to Neenah,” said parent Nikki Winieki.

The building project is also the first for the district since 1995 when an addition was added to the current high school. The school will be used to teach 5th through 8th grade students once this construction is done.

“It’s about 500,000 square feet. There’s going to be technology-rich environments, flexible environments, really state-of-the-art technology tech ed areas. We’ll have a hydroponics lab,” said Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer.

The construction of a new high school is also expected to spur growth across the west side of Fox Crossing, which has already benefited from the redesign of a nearby interchange at Interstate 41 and Highway 441/10.

Village President Dale Youngquist added, “It’s going to lead to a lot of development out in this area housing-wise in the Town of Clayton, Town of Neenah, are both going to see growth, and hopefully Fox Crossing will see some growth.”

The new school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Herlache was charged in June 2021 with child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm
Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Casandra Kozlowski
Missing Juneau County girl found in Stevens Point
Ryan Koenigs
Sturgeon biologist convicted in caviar case
Menasha police say a car hit a motorcycle on Midway Road on June 10, 2021, seriously injuring...
Menasha crash seriously injures 2 on motorcycle; teen car driver faces charges

Latest News

One person has died after a house fire on Foster Street.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death
Sheriff’s Office: Madison woman seriously injured in I-41 crash
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women billboard goes up in Appleton
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Multiple area pools now open for the season
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday
Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade Saturday