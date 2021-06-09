Advertisement

Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee have approved nearly $1.5 billion in building projects around the state, about $810 million less than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

The projects approved Tuesday included nearly $629 million in projects at the University of Wisconsin System, down from $1 billion that Evers had wanted.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of $2.5 billion in requested projects.

Republicans say Evers was being irresponsible with his building plan, while they were approving a reasonable amount of projects.

Democrats say Republicans were missing opportunities.

Tommy Thompson, the President of the University of Wisconsin System and former Wisconsin governor, issued a statement Tuesday evening regarding the capital budget approved earlier in the day:

