Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating what is now a confirmed shooting on Green Bay’s east side Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Schroeder of the Green Bay Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. Main Street at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting.

Officials say no one appears to be injured, and no one is in custody.

There was no damage to the storefront, however a SUV was spotted being towed from the scene.

Officials say it was an isolated incident, and believe the people involved knew each other. The names and ages of the involved parties were not immediately released.

Police add the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Green Bay Police.

