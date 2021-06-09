Fox Crossing police searching for 2 people suspected of stealing girl’s bike

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding two people who police say stole a bike from a 12-year-old girl around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Fox Crossing.

According to police, the girl was riding her bike home on the trail just behind the cul-de-sac on Westfield Lane when two people approached her and claimed that her bike was theirs.

Officials say the suspects lifted the bike and threw the girl off, and then punched her before stealing the bike.

The two suspects are identified as one male, and one female, who are in their late teens or early 20′s.

Police have described the male suspect as white, has shoulder length hair, and was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and a backwards ball cap.

Meanwhile, the female is described by police as white, has longer brown hair, is heavy set, and was wearing a white tank top.

In addition, police say the female claimed to be an off-duty police officer.

Afterwards. officials say the female drove off in a red four door sedan that was parked on Westfield Lane, while the male headed east while riding the bike, which is described as red chrome and a BMX style. It also has black handlebars and pegs.

At one point, a witness saw the man riding the bike being chased by another possible male witness. They were last seen on the bicycle trail heading up the hill towards an overpass over Highway 41 towards Fritse Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schreiber at 920-720-7109, or by submitting a tip to Crimestoppers using the P3 app, or by calling 920-231-TIPS.

