Brewers beat Reds 5-1, have won 10 of 11

Milwaukee maintains first place in the NL Central with a win in Cincinnati
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11.

Cincinnati lost after completing a four-game sweep in St. Louis over the weekend.

Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.

Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle came on for the Reds, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.

The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth when Luis Urias walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix (2-1) and scored on a double-play grounder.

Garcia drove in another run with a bases-loaded infield single in the seventh, and Travis Shaw added to the lead with a two-run double in the Brewers ninth.

Shogo Akiyama drove in the Reds’ only run with a second-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong (strained left oblique) is throwing but has yet to start swinging the bat again, manager Craig Counsell said. Wong left Thursday’s game and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day. “As we get the end of the week, we’ll probably have a little better idea of where we’re at,” Counsell said.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin, who exited Sunday’s game with a tight left hamstring, didn’t start but entered in the fifth as part of a double-switch replacing Akiyama. ... RHP Michael Feliz (right elbow) went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder), who hasn’t pitched this season, says he could be back by the end of June.

UP NEXT

LHP Brett Anderson (2-3) goes for the Brewers against Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1) on Wednesday night. Anderson allowed three earned runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks. Gutierrez earned his first big league win on Thursday, allowing two earned runs in five innings against the Cardinals.

___

