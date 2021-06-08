Wisconsin restarts “You Stop the Spread” as COVID-19 vaccinations drop off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is following the national trend in COVID-19 vaccinations: The rate of new vaccinations is dropping sharply. To address the falling numbers, the state health department is relaunching the “You Stop the Spread” campaign to raise awareness.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases, says we know enough about stopping the spread of the disease now that every death from COVID-19 may be preventable. The state started the “You Stop the Spread” campaign last year to promote safe, healthy practices like social distancing, masking, and frequent hand washing. The updated campaign will emphasize vaccines aren’t just for protecting the person who gets the shot in the arm but protecting the people around them, especially children and people with health conditions who can’t get vaccinated. It will also aim to dispel falsehoods about the vaccine that have been shared on social media.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered peaked in early April. Last week saw the fewest doses administered (86,958) since the week of January 3, when supplies of the vaccine were severely limited.

Day-to-day figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the percentage of the population being fully vaccinated exceeds or matches the percent receiving a dose. In other words, there are more people getting their last “shot in the arm” than people starting the vaccination process. It’s true in every county in Northeastern Wisconsin (see the table below).

The DHS reports 43.2% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than Monday and equal to more than 2.5 million Wisconsinites. That’s out of 48.6% of the population that’s received at least one dose of a vaccine, or better than 2.8 million people, but a one-day increase of 0.1 point.

That’s nowhere near what health experts say we’d need for herd immunity, which they estimate is about 70% of a population vaccinated or infected. The DHS hopes to reach 80% protection. This is in spite of testing finding fewer new coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths on the decline from fall and winter peaks.

Westergaard said getting more people vaccinated will help prevent new variants of the COVID-19 virus from emerging. “We need those layers of protection. We need those layers of prevention,” he said.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION TUESDAY

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 48.2% (+0.1) 43.7% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 43.3% (+0.0) 38.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 38.9% (+0.0) 35.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 64.1% (+0.0) 59.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 41.5% (+0.1) 37.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 40.6% (+0.0) 38.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.2% (+0.0) 39.7% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 42.0% (+0.0) 38.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.8% (+0.0) 37.5% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 45.5% (+0.0) 41.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.9% (+0.0) 36.7% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 49.6% (+0.1) 43.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 40.5% (+0.0) 37.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 47.5% (+0.1) 41.9% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 35.3% (+0.1) 32.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 46.9% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.3) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 40.7% (+0.0) 36.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 33.3% (+0.0) 31.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 45.9% (+0.1) 40.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 222,530 (46.9%) (+0.0) 203,489 (42.9%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 243,523 (44.3%) (+0.1) 217,083 (39.5%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,828,024 (48.6%) (+0.1) 2,512,557 (43.2%) (+0.2)

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Monday)

12-15: 22.3% received a dose (+0.3)/5.9% completed (+1.1)

16-17: 33.7% received a dose (+0.1)/25.9% completed (+0.3)

18-24: 39.1% received a dose (+0.1)/32.5% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 44.9% received a dose (+0.1)/38.8% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 53.2% received a dose (+0.1)/47.0% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 55.1% received a dose (+0.0)/49.3% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 65.8% received a dose (+0.0)/60.0% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.6% received a dose (+0.1)/79.7% completed (+0.0)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

Wisconsin is averaging 3 deaths per day over the past 7 days. A total 7,178 people have died in Wisconsin from COVID-19. Seventeen people were added to the state’s death toll; 9 of those deaths happened over a month ago.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive for the virus -- continued its decline, reaching a new low 7-day average of 1.4%.

Wisconsin is currently averaging 151 new coronavirus cases per day over the last 7 days. A total 611,168 people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin since February 5, 2020. That’s just 168 more since Monday. Of these, 31,399 people have been hospitalized, or 5% of all cases. That’s 47 more hospital admissions since the last report.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 170 COVID-19 patients statewide are being treated, including 62 in ICU. That’s two more in intensive care but the same number of patients overall compared to Monday. It’s now been over a week since the state had more than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at any one time.

The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region were treating 5 COVID-19 patients, with 1 in ICU. Monday they had 6 patients and none in ICU. In the Northeast health care region, 10 hospitals are treating 15 patients, with 6 in ICU; one fewer patient in intensive care and 3 fewer overall than the day before.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

As the state reports fewer recent cases and deaths, we’re refocusing our attention on numbers specific to WBAY-TV’s viewing area.

Brown – 31,876 cases (+10) (247 deaths)

Calumet – 5,840 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,406 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,983 cases (+2) (172 deaths)

Door – 2,626 cases (23 deaths)

Florence - 452 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,583 cases (+3) (122 deaths)

Forest - 963 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,042 cases (+0) (23 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,612 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,364 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,645 cases (+1) (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,232 cases (+0) (67 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,793 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 806 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,513 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,828 cases (+8) (220 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 4,745 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,858 cases (+3) (146 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,938 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,208 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,339 cases (+10) (200 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

* Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

