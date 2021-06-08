Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmaker compares museum’s mask policy to Nazis

By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story has been updated to include Rep. Sortwell’s reaction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children’s museum’s mask policy to the Nazi Party in a social media post that is generating outrage and calls for an apology.

Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post on Friday by the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy.

The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5.

Sortwell posted on Facebook that “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Sortwell responded to comments made on social media during a Facebook live video.

“I stand by my statement that you have a right to your medical privacy, that no government, no business, has a right to your medical information, and I stand by it. And yes, that’s exactly what the Gestapo did, demanding papers from people if they wanted to travel freely through their society,” said Sortwell.

You can watch his full video response by CLICKING HERE.

The story was first reported Tuesday by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
“It is what it is”: Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Criminal complaint details homicide charge against suspected cartel member
A chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes...
Green Bay commission approves Popeyes permit for east side location

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
Wisconsin restarts “You Stop the Spread” as COVID-19 vaccinations drop off
Ruth Gibbs received fresh clams from Maine, which she enjoyed digging and eating as a child.
Gifted Wishes grants Seymour woman a taste from home
Pfizer to trial smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 11 years old and younger.
Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger