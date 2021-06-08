Advertisement

US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promises to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to reverse last year’s appeals court ruling that said anyone from Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits.

The benefits are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.

More than 40% of Puerto Rico’ 3.3 million people live in poverty, a rate higher than any U.S. state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Muslim family targeted in truck attack that killed 4, Canadian police say
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris, Lopez Obrador to meet to discuss migration