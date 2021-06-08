“Unprecedented” revenue growth forecast for Wisconsin budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s state budget is projected to see “unprecedented” revenue growth of $4.4 billion above previous estimates by the middle of 2023.

The news delivered Tuesday led to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers calling for more spending on education while Republicans urged caution and promised tax cuts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he favors up to a $4 billion tax cut.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast, calling it unprecedented.

Evers says the Legislature should spend more on K-12 schools and rescind $300 million in previously announced cuts to state agencies. Republicans are suggesting an overhaul of the state tax code.

